The city battling over a homeless shelter
A new homeless shelter has been proposed in San Francisco, and some local residents are not happy.
The proposed centre will provide 200-beds in a city with more than 7,000 homeless people.
Video journalist: Cody Melissa Godwin
05 Apr 2019
