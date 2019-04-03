Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Biden: 'I'll be more mindful of personal space'
Joe Biden has pledged to be "more mindful" about physical contact with women, hoping draw a line under a controversy that has cast a cloud over his expected White House bid.
The former US vice-president posted a video on Twitter saying he will in future respect personal space.
Mr Biden stressed he has only ever intended to build a "human connection", rather than make anyone uncomfortable.
-
03 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47809440/joe-biden-i-ll-be-more-mindful-of-personal-spaceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window