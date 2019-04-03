Biden: 'I'll be more mindful' of personal space
Joe Biden has pledged to be "more mindful" about physical contact with women, hoping draw a line under a controversy that has cast a cloud over his expected White House bid.

The former US vice-president posted a video on Twitter saying he will in future respect personal space.

Mr Biden stressed he has only ever intended to build a "human connection", rather than make anyone uncomfortable.

