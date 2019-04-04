Why the Moon makes us all romantics

Video

For centuries, the Moon has been a source of fascination and inspiration for poets and artists. To mark 50 years since the first man stepped on the lunar surface, New York's Hudson River Museum is showing the impact the Moon has had on American art.

The BBC went on a tour with chief curator Laura Vookles. The exhibition The Color of the Moon: Lunar Painting in American Art runs until 12 May.

Video edited by Joni Mazer Field