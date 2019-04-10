'It’s good to see black men out there'
Jonah Batambuze loves travelling with his children, but doesn't feel represented by the travel industry.

He and others want that to change. They're part of a growing 'black travel movement'.

He told BBC Minute that they're encouraging other fathers of colour to share their experiences via a new project "Invisible Men".

Video produced by Patrick Clahane and Mark Sedgwick.

  • 10 Apr 2019
