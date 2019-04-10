Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It’s good to see black men out there'
Jonah Batambuze loves travelling with his children, but doesn't feel represented by the travel industry.
He and others want that to change. They're part of a growing 'black travel movement'.
He told BBC Minute that they're encouraging other fathers of colour to share their experiences via a new project "Invisible Men".
Video produced by Patrick Clahane and Mark Sedgwick.
-
10 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47802705/the-fathers-of-colour-who-want-more-diversity-in-travel-marketingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window