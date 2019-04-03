Chicago's first gay mayor thanks supporters
The US city of Chicago has elected an African-American woman as its mayor for the first time.

Lori Lightfoot, who has never held political office before and is the city's first openly gay mayor, told supporters they had "made history" on Wednesday night.

She fought off competition from 13 other candidates and dominated the final run-off election with more than 74% of the vote.

