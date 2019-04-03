Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chicago's first gay mayor thanks supporters
The US city of Chicago has elected an African-American woman as its mayor for the first time.
Lori Lightfoot, who has never held political office before and is the city's first openly gay mayor, told supporters they had "made history" on Wednesday night.
She fought off competition from 13 other candidates and dominated the final run-off election with more than 74% of the vote.
-
03 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47802028/lori-lightfoot-becomes-chicago-s-first-gay-mayorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window