Stampede at rapper's vigil in LA
Video

A vigil for rapper Nipsey Hussle has ended in a stampede, with a number of people injured in the incident.

Mourners gathered outside a clothing store, which the 33-year-old rapper owned and was where he was shot and killed.

  • 02 Apr 2019
