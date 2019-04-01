How this boy's funny faces made him a China star
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How this boy's funny faces made him a China star

How does an eight-year-old from Minneapolis become so famous in China that he gets mobbed every time he visits? By pulling faces.

The expressions of Gavin Thomas are used as memes in China where people are sometimes too polite to say what they really think.

Video by Jimmy Tam

  • 01 Apr 2019
Go to next video: The hidden Westerners in Korean drama