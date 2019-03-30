Media player
US-Mexico border: Migrants held as Trump threatens closure
United States officials say they're seeing an "unprecedented" surge in Central American asylum seekers arriving at the US-Mexico border.
In El Paso, Texas, US Customs and Border Protection is holding some migrants under a bridge due to what they say is a lack of space in processing facilities.
President Donald Trump has threatened to close the US border if Mexico does not do more to stop migrants reaching the United States.
Video by Angélica M Casas
- Read more: US-Mexico border 'at breaking point'
30 Mar 2019
