Trump: 'Russian hoax is finally dead'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: 'The Russian hoax is finally dead'
In his first campaign rally since a summary of the Mueller report was released, US President Donald Trump lashed out at the investigation.
Mr Trump told a crowd of thousands gathered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, "the Russian hoax is finally dead".
A summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report concluded that President Trump's "campaign did not conspire" with Russia during the 2016 election, but did not exonerate him of obstruction of justice.
-
29 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window