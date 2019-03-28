Why Trudeau's sorry for saying thank you
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Justin Trudeau sorry for 'thank you' remark to protester

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his comment to an indigenous protester "lacked respect".

Read more: Trudeau apologises for jibe at protester

  • 28 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Trudeau sorry for eating chocolate in vote