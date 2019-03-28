Media player
California tests earthquake alerts
People in Downtown Oakland California, received the first earthquake alert in the US on their mobiles.
This was the first public test of the ShakeAlert system in the US - but other countries have had similar alert systems in place for years.
Video Journalist: Cody Melissa Godwin
28 Mar 2019
