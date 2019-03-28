California tests earthquake alerts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

California tests earthquake alerts

People in Downtown Oakland California, received the first earthquake alert in the US on their mobiles.

This was the first public test of the ShakeAlert system in the US - but other countries have had similar alert systems in place for years.

Video Journalist: Cody Melissa Godwin

  • 28 Mar 2019
Go to next video: School frozen in time after tsunami