Striking the right note

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians go on strike
Musicians in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) have been on strike for three weeks after months of negotiations failed to reach an agreement over pay and pensions.
The CSO's leadership has called the musicians' demands "unreasonable," while orchestra members warn that the board's plans would hamper their ability to attract and retain high-level players.
-
28 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47729208/chicago-symphony-orchestra-musicians-go-on-strikeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window