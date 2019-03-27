Sea horses and Star Wars

Video

Why were images of Luke Skywalker on a Tauntaun and Ronald Reagan on a dinosaur part of a Republican senator's critique of the "Green New Deal"?

Mike Lee of Utah explains his thinking while Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends her proposals for tackling the causes and consequences of climate change.

