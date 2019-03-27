Sea horses and Star Wars

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sea horses, Star Wars and the 'Green New Deal'
Why were images of Luke Skywalker on a Tauntaun and Ronald Reagan on a dinosaur part of a Republican senator's critique of the "Green New Deal"?
Mike Lee of Utah explains his thinking while Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends her proposals for tackling the causes and consequences of climate change.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
27 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window