Two speeches that everyone's talking about
Video

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mike Lee talk 'Green New Deal'

Why was an image of Luke Skywalker on a Tonton part of a Republican senator's critique of the "Green New Deal"?

Mike Lee of Utah explains his thinking while Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends her proposals for tackling the causes and consequences of climate change.

  • 27 Mar 2019
