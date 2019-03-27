Jussie Smollett charges dropped
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The two sides in Jussie Smollett case

The star says he's been truthful, but Chicago's mayor calls it a "whitewash of justice".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Mar 2019