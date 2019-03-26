Media player
The two sides in the Jussie Smollett case
Prosecutors have dropped all charges against US actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack.
The Empire star's lawyer said it was the "correct result", but Chicago's mayor called it a "whitewash of justice".
