‘No regrets on joining Trump campaign’

George Papadopoulos, the former campaign adviser to President Trump, who was jailed for lying to the FBI, says he made mistakes but did not regret his involvement in the campaign.

"I don't regret it at all. It was an event that will never be repeated in history. It was a momentous event. The 2016 election was a great opportunity," he told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur, adding: "It was disappointing. Yes, I did make mistakes of course. I am contrite. I did apologise publicly."

Mr Papadopoulos was the first former Trump aide arrested in the Russia investigation. He falsely claimed that he had met with two individuals with alleged Russian connections prior to working with Donald Trump's campaign in March 2016, but had in fact met with them after joining.

He was sentenced to 14 days in jail last year for lying to the FBI.

