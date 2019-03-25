Michael Avenatti: What you need to know
All you need to know about Michael Avenatti's arrest

US lawyer Michael Avenatti, who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump, has been arrested on fraud charges.

Prosecutors says he tried to extort more than $20m (£15m) from Nike, threatening to use his profile to inflict reputational harm on the firm.

  • 25 Mar 2019
