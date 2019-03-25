'Live it, talk it, breathe it': Lissa Yellowbird-Chase

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Lissa Yellowbird-Chase went back to find Olivia Lone Bear
Lissa Yellowbird-Chase explains why she went returned to the New Town, North Dakota on the search that ultimately uncovered Olivia Lone Bear's body.
Video by Colleen Hagerty
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47700741/why-lissa-yellowbird-chase-went-back-to-find-olivia-lone-bearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window