'This is an absolute whitewash of justice'
Jussie Smollett: 'Whitewash of justice' says Chicago mayor

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel slams the decision to drop charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

  • 26 Mar 2019
