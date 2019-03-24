Video

US President Trump says he is completely exonerated after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report concluded he "did not conspire" with Russia during the 2016 election campaign.

A summary of Mr Mueller's report released on Sunday "did not draw a conclusion" as to whether there was any obstruction of justice, either, whilst not exonerating the president.

However, the attorney general says this does not amount to an offence.

President Trump tweeted in response: "No Collusion, No Obstruction."

Mr Trump, who has repeatedly described the inquiry as a witch hunt, said on Sunday that "it was a shame that the country had to go through this", describing the inquiry as an "illegal take-down that failed".