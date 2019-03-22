Rare super bloom stuns visitors
Rare super bloom stuns visitors in Southern California

The golden poppy display came after a heavy rain season that has finally freed the state from a seven-year drought. But this year's bloom is drawing too many visitors in what the mayor has dubbed a "poppy apocalypse". The canyon was temporarily shut down but has now been reopened with new rules for visitors.

