'My dad sold me for sex at 11'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'At 11 years old, my dad sold me for sex'

Kayti was just 11 years old when her dad sold her for sex for the first time in a US town. After years of abuse, she shares what she lived through and how she finally escaped.

  • 25 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Trafficked into prostitution with black magic