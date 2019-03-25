'My dad sold me for sex at 11'

Media player
'At 11 years old, my dad sold me for sex'
Kayti was just 11 years old when her dad sold her for sex for the first time in a US town. After years of abuse, she shares what she lived through and how she finally escaped.
25 Mar 2019
