Snakes in the basement
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Forty-five snakes found under Texas house

A man called for help after spotting a few snakes underneath his home. When the professionals arrived, they found a lot more.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Mar 2019