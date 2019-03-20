Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
President Trump shows map of 'IS defeat'
US President Donald Trump has used a visual aid to highlight how much territory he says the Islamic State group has lost in the Middle East since his election day.
He claimed there was a "tiny spot" remaining that would be "gone by tonight".
Mr Trump also confirmed that about 400 US troops would remain in Syria, split between two areas.
-
20 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window