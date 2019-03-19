Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Houston chemical fire to rage for days
Firefighters are tackling a huge fire at a chemical plant near Houston, Texas.
The fire started with a leaking tank on Sunday, and officials say the blaze could continue for two more days.
The tanks on fire contain the chemicals naphtha and xylene which are used in gasoline and solvents.
-
19 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window