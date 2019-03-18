Media player
George W Bush: 'Immigration a blessing'
Former US President George W Bush has extolled the impact of immigrants on the country, in a speech to new American citizens.
He spoke at a naturalisation ceremony hosted at the George W Bush Institute in Dallas, Texas, on Monday.
Mr Bush's comments were seen as an implicit rebuke to President Donald Trump's administration, which has taken steps to limit legal immigration.
18 Mar 2019
