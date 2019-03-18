George W Bush: 'Immigration a blessing'

Bush: 'Immigration is a blessing and strength'
Former US President George W Bush has extolled the impact of immigrants on the country, in a speech to new American citizens.

He spoke at a naturalisation ceremony hosted at the George W Bush Institute in Dallas, Texas, on Monday.

Mr Bush's comments were seen as an implicit rebuke to President Donald Trump's administration, which has taken steps to limit legal immigration.

