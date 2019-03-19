Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How US university admissions are broken
The US university admissions process is in the spotlight following the scandal over wealthy parents allegedly cheating to get their children into elite colleges.
It's an extraordinary case of life imitating art for the stars of Admissions, a play about using privilege to rig the system. The actors, and the Brooking Institution's Richard Reeves, explain how things are broken.
-
19 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window