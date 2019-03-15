Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: White nationalists 'a small group of people'
President Donald Trump has told reporters he did not think white nationalism was a growing threat following the mosque shootings in New Zealand.
The president instead suggested white nationalists were "a small group of people".
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47592271/trump-white-nationalists-a-small-group-of-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window