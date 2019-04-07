Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Why I turned my scars into artwork'
Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold lacquer, making damage and repair part of an object's history, rather than something to disguise.
Instagrammer Isabella Santa Maria grew up with facial scars following a childhood accident.
She decided to apply the principle of kintsugi to her own injuries in an effort to come to terms with them.
-
07 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window