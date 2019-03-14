'Applications should be based on equality'

Video

A number of wealthy Americans, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, have been charged in a US college cheating scam to get their children into top US universities.

Georgetown University was one of the places targeted. Students there have been reacting to the scandal and telling us about navigating the admissions process.

The universities have not been accused of any wrongdoing and are investigating the matter internally.

