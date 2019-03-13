Felicity Huffman at LA courthouse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Felicity Huffman at LA courthouse over college cheating scam

Actress Felicity Huffman is among more than 40 people charged in a US college cheating scam.

The alleged scheme involved helping students cheat on university entrance exams, as well as getting non-athletic students admitted on fake athletic scholarships.

The actress appeared in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday and was released on $250,000 bail.

Read more: FBI uncovers celebrity exam cheat plot

  • 13 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'Fake photographs, bribed college officials'