US college cheating scam: 'Fake photographs, bribed college officials'
Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman is among at least 40 people charged in a US college cheating scam, according to unsealed court records.
Federal prosecutors in Boston charged William "Rick" Singer with running the alleged scheme through his company Edge College & Career Network.
US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Andrew Lelling, said Mr Singer worked with parents to fabricate athletic credentials and create staged sporting photographs - to help their children get into universities.
12 Mar 2019
