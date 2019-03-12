'Fake photographs, bribed college officials'

Video

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman is among at least 40 people charged in a US college cheating scam, according to unsealed court records.

Federal prosecutors in Boston charged William "Rick" Singer with running the alleged scheme through his company Edge College & Career Network.

US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Andrew Lelling, said Mr Singer worked with parents to fabricate athletic credentials and create staged sporting photographs - to help their children get into universities.

