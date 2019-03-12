Would Trump make a good comedian?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Would President Trump make a good comedian?
President Donald Trump recently accused the media of not appreciating his sense of humour, when he went off script at this month's Conservative Political Action Conference.
So we asked two comedians - one liberal, one conservative - to tell us just how funny the president is.
-
12 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window