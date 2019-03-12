Would Trump make a good comedian?
President Donald Trump recently accused the media of not appreciating his sense of humour, when he went off script at this month's Conservative Political Action Conference.

So we asked two comedians - one liberal, one conservative - to tell us just how funny the president is.

