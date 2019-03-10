Explaining the Trudeau crisis to a Trump reporter
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a political crisis over alleged interference in a corruption investigation. How would that kind of story go down in Washington?

The BBC's Jessica Murphy in Toronto and Anthony Zurcher in Washington compare notes.

Video edited by Hannah Long-Higgins and additional filming by Dan Lytwyn

