Colorado police confront man picking up rubbish on his lawn
Gun-wielding police in the US state of Colorado have been filmed confronting a black man holding a rubbish picker in front of his home.
The incident occurred in the city of Boulder on 1 March and went viral on social media when it was shared by the man's housemate, Vanardo Merchant.
Mr Merchant said eight police officers arrived to confront his friend.
The Colorado police department has launched an internal investigation following the incident.
08 Mar 2019
