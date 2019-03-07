Does Trump get Apple boss's name wrong?
Donald Trump gets Apple boss's surname wrong

The US president was praising the work of Tim Cook at an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting when he appeared to call him "Tim Apple".

Mr Cook is the Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc.

