Dueling accounts on SNC-Lavalin affair
Ex-senior aide Gerald Butts defends Canadian PM Trudeau

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau did not inappropriately pressure a former justice minister to grant a legal favour to a firm facing a criminal trial, a former senior aide has said.

The testimony of Gerald Butts contrasted with last week's evidence from Jody Wilson-Raybould.

  • 06 Mar 2019
