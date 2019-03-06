US Senator: I was raped by a military superior

Media player
Senator Martha McSally recounts Air Force sexual assault
A United States senator who was the first woman to fly in combat for the US Air Force has said that she was raped by a superior officer while serving in the military.
Senator Martha McSally said she did not report the rape when it happened, as she felt ashamed and confused.
She told a hearing into the armed services' efforts to prevent sexual assaults that when she did come forward, later in her career, she was horrified at the way her experiences were handled.
06 Mar 2019
