Family of R Kelly 'girlfriend' speak out

R Kelly: Family of 'girlfriend' Joycelyn Savage speak out
The family of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women in a relationship with musician R Kelly, have spoken about not seeing her in two years.
They say they want to make sure Joycelyn is "healthy, safe and sound".
It comes after R Kelly tearfully and angrily denied allegations of sexual abuse in an interview with CBS News.
He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, involving four alleged victims, three of whom were minors.
06 Mar 2019
