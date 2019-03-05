Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ethan Lindenberger: Teen with anti-vax mum speaks to Congress
Ethan Lindenberger's mum warned him of the dangers of vaccines. When the 18-year-old decided to do some research through a Reddit post, he hit the headlines. Now he's spoken before Congress on vaccines and misinformation online.
-
05 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47464384/ethan-lindenberger-teen-with-anti-vax-mum-speaks-to-congressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window