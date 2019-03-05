Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Canadian PM Trudeau heckled at climate change address
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was interrupted several times as he gave a speech on climate change, but the hecklers' motivation remains unclear.
During the address Mr Trudeau also responded to the resignation of Jane Philpott, one of his top ministers.
The Treasury Board President stepped down on Monday, saying she had lost confidence in the government's handling of a corruption inquiry.
-
05 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47453221/canadian-pm-trudeau-heckled-at-climate-change-addressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window