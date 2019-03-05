Trudeau heckled at climate change address
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was interrupted several times as he gave a speech on climate change, but the hecklers' motivation remains unclear.

During the address Mr Trudeau also responded to the resignation of Jane Philpott, one of his top ministers.

The Treasury Board President stepped down on Monday, saying she had lost confidence in the government's handling of a corruption inquiry.

