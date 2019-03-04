Trump goes off script
Donald Trump has given the longest speech of his presidency so far - clocking in at two hours and two minutes at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday. He went just a little off script. Here's a tiny flavour of what he said.

  • 04 Mar 2019