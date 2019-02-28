Trump defends Kim over US student death
Video

President Trump defends Kim Jong-un over death of US student

US President Donald Trump has said he takes Kim Jong-un "at his word" in the case of an American college student who died after being jailed by North Korea.

Speaking in Hanoi after his summit with Mr Kim broke down, Mr Trump said he did not believe the North Korean leader was aware of Otto Warmbier's ordeal.

Mr Trump said: "He tells me he didn't know about it".

  • 28 Feb 2019
