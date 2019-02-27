'Trump Jr had worst judgement in world'
Michael Cohen: Trump told me 'Don Jr had worst judgement in world'

Michael Cohen says he believes the president's son told Mr Trump in advance about the "dirt on Clinton" meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016.

During testimony to Congress, Mr Cohen described a meeting where Don Jr told the president "the meeting is all set".

