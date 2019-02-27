'Trump is a racist, conman and cheat'
Michael Cohen: 'Trump is a racist, conman and cheat'

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has given a blistering testimony in front of US Congress.

He claimed the president knew beforehand about a leak of hacked Democratic emails.

Mr Trump hit back: "He is lying in order to reduce his prison time."

  • 27 Feb 2019
