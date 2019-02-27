What Bush's dog Sully did next

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What President Bush's dog Sully did next
The former service dog of the late President George HW Bush has a new job with the US Navy.
Video by Morgan Gisholt Minard
-
27 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window