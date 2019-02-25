'Ice tsunami' tumbles ashore in Canada

Media player
Video
Strong winds cause 'ice tsunami' in Fort Erie, Canada
Police capture video of huge ice chunks flowing over a retaining wall along the Niagara River.
25 Feb 2019
