Police 'have video of Kraft's alleged acts'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police have video of Robert Kraft 'receiving alleged acts'
The billionaire owner of the New England Patriots has been charged with soliciting prostitution in a Florida massage parlour, police say.
A spokesperson for Mr Kraft said in a statement to the BBC: "We categorically deny that Mr Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."
-
22 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47338954/police-have-video-of-robert-kraft-receiving-alleged-actsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window