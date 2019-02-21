'Firefall' in Yosemite stuns visitors

Media player
'Firefall' in Yosemite National Park stuns visitors
The rare phenomenon happens when light hits a waterfall tumbling down El Capitan. The intensity of the brief annual display in February depends on the volume of water and the cloud cover.
21 Feb 2019
